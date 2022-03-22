South Africa's Dewald Brewis, popularly referred to as 'Baby AB' due to his resemblance of playing style with AB de Villiers, has started training for Mumbai Indians ahead of his debut IPL campaign. Brewis had a very productive U19 World Cup 2022 campaign, emerging as the highest run-getter with 506 runs. He also scored two hundreds, the most in the tournament.

Watch Video Here:

Now that was a complete package of some clean hits & tidy footwork 😌💥 Dewald has his first net session in Blue & Gold 👌💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/2Tek9TtHVR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2022

