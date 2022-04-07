After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fought back to defeat Mumbai Indians (MI), thanks to Pat Cummins record fastest fifty; Virender Sehwag made a witty remark post match. "Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56." (sic), tweeted Sehwag. However, his tweet didn't go well with Rohit Sharma fans and a sparked a controversy. The former cricketer later issued a clarification in another tweet and asked Rohit's fans to cool down.

The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)