Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have signed West Indies international Johnson Charles for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Johnson Charles, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, will be replacing Bangladesh international Litton Das in the KKR squad. Litton was earlier signed by KKR in the IPL 2023 auction. He featured in 1 IPL 2023 match for KKR but then had to return home due to a family emergency. Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

KKR Sign Johnson Charles As Litton Das' Replacement

