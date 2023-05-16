Mohammed Shami has reclaimed the Purple Cap of IPL 2023 from his Gujarat Titans teammate Rashid Khan at the end of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Shami has been superb this season, with 23 wickets to his name. Rashid is second with 21 wickets. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, the highest wicket-taker of the IPL, is third on this list with 21 wickets, the same as Rashid. Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy are fourth and fifth on this list, respectively, with 19 wickets each. IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf du Plessis at The End of GT vs SRH Match! Check Runs Scored So Far by Royal Challengers Bangalore Batsman in Indian Premier League Season 16.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Mohammed Shami

Shami - Purple Cap holder. What a sensational return in the last few seasons in IPL. pic.twitter.com/RKiHHERejB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

