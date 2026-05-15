Virat Kohli Touches Down in Dharamshala Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

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Virat Kohli arrived at Kangra Airport on Friday for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) critical PBSK vs RCB IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings. The veteran batter was met by a large gathering of supporters before travelling to the team’s base in Dharamshala. Social media footage shows Kohli navigating the terminal under heavy security and getting into his van. With the tournament entering its final stages, RCB require a victory to bolster their playoff ambitions. Kohli remains the centrepiece of the visitors' batting strategy. Will Virat Kohli Play ICC ODI World Cup 2027? Here’s What RCB Batsman Has To Say

Virat Kohli in Dharamshala

Virat Kohli At The Kangra Airport, Dharamshala,HP Today.🖤 pic.twitter.com/c6PbzxZ2wE — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) May 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).