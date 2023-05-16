Faf du Plessis continues to be the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023 at the end of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Monday, May 13. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has become the first batter to score 600 runs this season and he leads the IPL 2023 highest run-scorers list with 631 runs to his tally. Following a terrific century, Shubman Gill rose to second place. Yashasvi Jaiswal is third and he trails Gill by just one run. Devon Conway and Suryakumar Yadav are the holders of the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Gujarat Titans Become First Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of Final Four Race.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf du Plessis

Captain Consistent 🫡 Faf led from the front with a fine half-century and crossed 6⃣0⃣0⃣ runs this season! 🏔️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/umwbHTJo7C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2023

