A big change for Gujarat Titans ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground in Ahmedabad, as Hardik Pandya misses out being a little unwell and Abhinav Manohar features in the starting lineup taking his place. Manohar is a lower order hitter who impressed in the domestic cricket. With GT batting first, he can be a crucial player. KKR captain Nitish Rana, on the other hand, confirmed that Lockie Ferguson is fit and will replace Tim Southee in the 11. Narayan Jagdeeshan also gets his debut for KKR.

GT vs KKR Toss Update

