The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is being played between two giant franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful franchises in the tournament's history. Both franchises have won five titles each in the IPL. Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai Indians will aim for a strong start followed by a good finish to put pressure on their arch-rivals. Fans eager to check the live scorecard of the high-voltage encounter between Chennai and Mumbai IPL 2025 match 3 can get the entire information here. Why Hardik Pandya is Not Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash? Here's the Reason for Suryakumar Yadav Leading Five-Time Champions in Match 3 of Indian Premier League Season 18.

