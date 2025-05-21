The Indian national anthem was played at the start of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, May 21. Before the action got underway, the players of both teams, along with the match officials, stood at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while the national anthem was played, as a mark of respect for the Indian Armed Forces after they conducted 'Operation Sindoor' recently. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who are being captained by Faf du Plessis against Mumbai Indians, won the toss and chose to field. Why Axar Patel Is Not Playing MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Check Reason Behind Delhi Capitals' Captain's Absence.

National Anthem Played at the Start of MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match

THANK YOU ARMED FORCES. The addition of this National Anthem shall now stay permanently with every future IPL season. PLEASE RETWEET IF YOU WANT NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE EVERY MATCH IN FUTURE SEASONS.#ThankYouArmedForces #MIvsDC #DCvsMI #KLRahul #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/9OQeyFv91D — CricTalk by AJ (@CricTalkbyAJ) May 21, 2025

