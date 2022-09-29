Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is known as one of the best finishers in cricket. He lived up to the expectations after his blistering innings during India Legends vs Australia Legends semifinal match in Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 29 in Raipur which helped his team reach the Finals. Irfan faced just 12 deliveries to score 37 runs including two fours and four big sixes and stayed not out alongside Naman Ojha.

Irfan Pathan Scores 37 Runs off 12 Deliveries:

4⃣ 1 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 1 4⃣ 1 6⃣ 1 0 1@IrfanPathan in the RSWS 2022 semi-final v Australia Legends 🙌 📸: Voot pic.twitter.com/XpKcVmwmEq — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 29, 2022

