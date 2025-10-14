Irfan Pathan shared a throwback video to wish Gautam Gambhir on his 44th birthday. The two-time World Cup winner and current head coach of the India National Cricket Team is celebrating his 44th birthday and he received a special wish from his former teammate, with both Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan being part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad. Taking to Instagram, Irfan Pathan shared a video, which is likely to be from the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, when Gautam Gambhir was seen having a meal and asking Irfan Pathan not to put cake on him. The video also saw him and Matthew Hayden, among others, celebrate Gautam Gambhir's birthday. "Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo," (you have to vow by your brother that you won't put cake), he wrote while sharing the same. Gautam Gambhir Birthday Special: Look at Team India Clutch Man’s Best Performance in ICC Events As He Turns 44.

Irfan Pathan's Special Birthday Message for Gautam Gambhir

As He Turns 44

