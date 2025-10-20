India is celebrating Diwali 2025 on October 20. Diwali is the festival of lights in India where people do Puja in their house, pray together and celebrate with their familiy while bursting firecrackers. It is an auspicious occasion in India. Amid this, members of sports fraternity like football clubs Bayern Munich and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, cricketer Sai Sudharsan, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, commentator Aaksh Chopra, Irfan Pathan and others wish fans on the special day. They extended greetings of Happy Diwali 2025 to their followers. Happy Diwali 2025 Greetings, Wishes, Quotes & Messages To Embrace the Festive Spirit.

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Wish

Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Diwali! May the lights of this pious festival dispel all darkness! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 20, 2025

Irfan Pathan's Wish

May this Diwali light up your life with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2025

Bayern Munich's Wish

✨ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 ✨ Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the World! 🪔❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZC31dHdWf — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 20, 2025

Manchester's United's Wish

A very happy Diwali from the United family! ❤️ May the Festival of Lights usher in new beginnings and brighter days ahead 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/TRaF0Z5GEo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2025

Mumbai Indians' Wish

🪔 आली दिवाळी 🫶 Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and prosperous Diwali! 💙 pic.twitter.com/p72Nb7DakF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 20, 2025

Mohun Bagan Super Giants' Wish

Happy Diwali to everyone from the Mohun Bagan Super Giant family 💚♥#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/EMeimU4Znb — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) October 20, 2025

Aakash Chopra's Wish

Happy Diwali from us to you and yours 😇 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/TgBgikjIaq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2025

Sai Sudharsan's Wish

Let’s light up the world with good vibes and gratitude. Happy Diwali! 🪔💫 pic.twitter.com/gW6sKCmrCC — Sai Sudharsan (@sais_1509) October 20, 2025

ICC's Poster For Diwali

ICC POSTER TO EVERYONE FOR DIWALI. 🎆♥️ pic.twitter.com/SRPVj8cX0h — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 20, 2025

