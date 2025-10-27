Irfan Pathan, one of India's prolific all-rounders during his playing days, has turned 41 today. And as he celebrates his 41st birthday today, fans have taken to social media to share wishes for him. Born on October 27, 1984, in Baroda, Irfan Pathan went on to make his international debut in 2003 during a Test match against Australia in Adelaide. In 29 Tests, Irfan Pathan has picked up 100 wickets and scored 1105 runs, which included a century as well. He also had a pretty impressive record in white-ball cricket, scalping 173 wickets and scoring 1544 runs in 120 ODIs and 28 wickets and hitting 172 runs in 24 T20Is. He played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win and is also an ICC Champions Trophy winner, a title he achieved with the Men in Blue in 2013. Take a look at some birthday wishes by fans. Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes To Ex-India All-Rounder As 2007 T20 WC and 2013 CT Winner Turns 41.

Fan Wishes Irfan Pathan on His Birthday

1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣ Intl. matches 2️⃣8️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ Intl. runs 3️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ Intl. wickets Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ & ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ 🏆 Here's wishing former #TeamIndia all-rounder Irfan Pathan a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rSOd146OK6 — lndia::punjab (@HukamCh28911510) October 27, 2025

Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan

173 Intl.matches 2821 Intl.runs 301Intl.wickets #Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007& ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Here's wishing former #TeamIndia all-rounder Irfan Pathan a very happy birthday @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/HrOExBghRc — sayma Khan journalist (@SaymaKh32639264) October 27, 2025

'Swing Ka Sultan'

Fan Shares Irfan Pathan's Hat-Trick vs Pakistan

An iconic moment in #IndianCricket Irfan Pathan is the only player in Test history to take a hat-trick in the first over of a match, achieved against Pakistan in 2006! 🇮🇳🤍🔥 Happy birthday @IrfanPathan#IrfanPathan #INDvsPAK #HappyBirthday 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/OXwX6rhn1D — Param Choudhary (@Param_117) October 27, 2025

'One of the Best All-Rounders for Team India'

Wish you a very happy birthday, Irfan Pathan, one of the best allrounder for team India 173 International matches 2821 International runs 301 International wickets Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013🏆 #WomensWorldCup2025 #ICCWomensWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/DlttxUfn3G — Shiv (@shiv5550yad) October 27, 2025

'Happy Birthday to One of India's Finest All-Rounders'

Happy Birthday to one of India’s finest all-rounders, Irfan Pathan! 🎂🥳#IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/Tgkv2aPal4 — Cricket lover (@harty_sa) October 27, 2025

Fan Shares Irfan Pathan's Old Video of Dismissing Adam Gilchrist on His Birthday

Irfan Pathan turns 41 today. Hard to believe he played his last Test 17 years ago — before even turning 24. The swing, the charisma, the promise… everything came too early, ended too soon.@IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/1Ybat6tlH1 — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) October 27, 2025

