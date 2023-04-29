Irfan Pathan has been a celebrated cricketer for India for a long time. His breakout series in Pakistan has been memorable to cricket fans in India. The cricketer played a big role in 2007 T20 World Cup of India. Now that he is retired, he faces a personal loss in his life. On April 29, Saturday, Irfan announced the passing of his father-in-law Mirza Ali Baig on social media. He also asked for blessings for his late father-in-law from the fans.

Irfan Pathan's Father-in-Law Mirza Ali Baig Passes Away

My father in law Mirza Farooq Baig is no more. May Allah bless him with the highest place in jannah. Please keep him in your prayers 🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 29, 2023

