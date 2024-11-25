India heads into Day 4 with their tails up, with Australia left with a daunting task ahead of themselves in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India vs Australia first Test is held at Optus Stadium in Perth and commences at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcasting rights for the BGT 2024-25 Series are with Star Sports Network. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 1st Test at Perth can be seen live on TV telecast by DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stumps: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah Help India Dominate in Perth; Australia Set Daunting 534 Runs To Win.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

It’s Time 👋 It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Time 💥 ⏰ 7:50 AM IST 📍 Perth Stadium 📺 DD Free Dish #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3e2lIoHO6u — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)