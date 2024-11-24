Yashaswi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 161 runs, which helped India take control on day 3 of the IND vs. AUS 1st Test 2024. Virat Kohli then stepped up and smashed a century, which also benefitted the India National Cricket Team. View the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Men in Blue declared their innings at 487/6. As the hosts came into bat, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj scalped some quick wickets, which helped India establish their dominance at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia are chasing the target of 534 runs with seven wickets in hand and a couple of days to go. Virat Kohli Records 30th Test Ton For India, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st 2024 Test.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 at Stumps

Captain Jasprit Bumrah puts the perfect finishing touch on India’s stunning day in Perth 👏#WTC25 | 📝 #AUSvIND: https://t.co/9dLP4pnE0g pic.twitter.com/ugTntLznEe— ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2024

