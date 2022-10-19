India and New Zealand face off against each other in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the game in India while Disney+Hotstar will live stream the match online.

