The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) released a video of the training session of their players in which Ishan Kishan can be seen dressed as Lasith Malinga. Ishan Kishan looks a doppelganger of the Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga. Kishan can also be seen copying the bowling of Lasith Malinga. Kishan will now be seen playing cricket after the 2023 World Cup. On the other day, Mumbai Indians also released a video of welcoming Ishan Kishan. ‘Darna Mana Hai’, Mumbai Indians Welcome Ishan Kishan Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Malinga's doppelganger, Hardik's chat with Polly & much more.. ➡️ https://t.co/SYmc6cEwkB



The full version of #MIDaily is now out on our website & MI App. Check it out! 😍💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Sv8PEwJlTB— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 15, 2024

