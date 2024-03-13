Ishan Kishan has returned and will be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for franchise Mumbai Indians. They have shared a video for the same. Ishan Kishan enters the hotel room whose door says, "Darna mana hai" and he still enters and performs bottle flips in his room. A touch of horror has been given in the video as Ishan Kishan gets a scare and runs out of his room. Ishan Kishan has not seen playing cricket since the World Cup 2023. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

