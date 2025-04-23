Bizzare incidents do occur in cricket. But what happened during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match is a bit tough to believe. Star Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan simply walked away after missing a ball, bowled by Mumbai Indians bowler Deepak Chahar and caught behind by Ryan Rickelton. There was no appeal initially for the wicket from the MI players, even the ultra-edge showed no movement in the meter, but Ishan Kishan simply walked away, throwing his wicket. Netizens flooded the internet with memes after this incident. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Opener Falls Early During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

MI Fans Paying Respect!:

After Ishan Kishan walked away for the ball he didn’t edge pic.twitter.com/vUrL3ebktw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2025

No Edge:

'Wafadaari':

Ishan Kishan when it comes to Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/E7kqzaCgjp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2025

'Gentleman Gimmick':

Ishan Kishan tried the gentleman gimmick and made himself look like stupid pic.twitter.com/gH7vQqDeAi — LA PAUSA (@Amaaa7n) April 23, 2025

'Entering MI Dressing Room':

Ishan kishan entering MI dressing room after the match❤️‍🔥#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/xy3mVI3CKh — Bhanuuuuu6 (@tejhhhhh_) April 23, 2025

'Still Playing For MI':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)