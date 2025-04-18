In a rain-truncated RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, Virat Kohli failed the recreate his majestic knock from the last time these two franchises played a shortened match, and managed a solitary run at M Chinnaswamy this evening. As expected, a Kohli failure brings out the best funny memes on the internet, which were once again the centre of attraction after the ace batter's fall in the contest to Arshdeep Singh. Kohli's stay in the middle lasted merely three balls before a wild swing off Singh's bowling became the RCB opener's downfall. Check out some of the funny memes below. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Share a Laugh in Dressing Room As Players Wait for Rain To Stop in Bengaluru During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (See Pics).

Entry? No Entry!

Virat Kohli dismissed for 1 in 3 balls#RCBvPBKS RCB fans 😡 pic.twitter.com/DpU0nnV0zx — Abhishek Rai (@abhirai6296) April 18, 2025

Kholte hi Khatam

Virat Kohli bhai ki batting dekhne ke liye TV khola tha #RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/go7DLLcH4p — 𝗩ʌϻριяє (@KlausX07) April 18, 2025

No StatPadding Today

One, Only One

How many runs did you score today? Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/poNj9Mzxxg — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 18, 2025

Virat Kohli's Batting Highlight

#RCBvsPBKS Virat Kohli innings Highlights vs Punjab Kings pic.twitter.com/9yLg1rV8zZ — General Knowledge (@Knowledge1176) April 18, 2025

