The India national cricket team defeated the Australia national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal by four wickets. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul shinned in the game as the team advanced to the fifth Champions Trophy final. Impressed by India’s win, former England international Michael Vaughan declared the side as champions of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the post shared he wrote, “The Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing … It’s India’s trophy for me”. Check out the complete post below. Steve Smith Retires from ODIs After Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Star Batsman Says ‘Right Time To Make Way’.

Michael Vaughan’s Post after India’s Win Over Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal

The problem for the rest of the world in White ball cricket is that India have another team that could play and they are equally as good … the Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing … It’s India’s trophy for me … #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)