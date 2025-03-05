Mumbai, March 5: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith on Wednesday announced his retirement from ODI cricket following his team's four-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy semifinal here but the star batter will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals. The 35-year-old, who was leading the world champion side in the absence of an injured Pat Cummins, informed his teammates after the match that he would be stepping away from the 50-over format with immediate effect. 'Thanks for the Memories' Fans React As Steve Smith Announces Retirement From ODIs After Australia's Defeat in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Reflecting on his decision, Smith said it was the right time to step aside as Australia builds itself for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey," he added in a media release shared by Cricket Australia.

A key member of Australia's victorious 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning teams, Smith was named Australia's men's ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and earned a place in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year in 2015. He took over the ODI captaincy in 2015 and, fittingly, led the side one last time in his final match.

The veteran of 170 ODIs said Test cricket remains a priority and he is looking forward to the World Test Championship Final in June.

"I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage, Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way," Smith said.

Smith leaves behind a stellar ODI legacy built over a period of more than 15 years, since making his debut as a leg-spinning all-rounder against the West Indies in 2010. Over the years, he transformed into one of Australia's most dependable batters, accumulating 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also chipped in with 28 wickets at 34.67.

Tributes pour in from CA

Tributes poured in for the star with CA chief executive Todd Greenberg and chairman of selectors George Bailey hailing Smith's immense contribution to Australian cricket.

"Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia's performances in the 50-over format," stated Greenberg.

"Right up until his final ODI innings Steve exhibited an incredible ability to accumulate runs in all conditions and his astute leadership has been crucial in the team's ongoing success including the 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup victories. We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers," Greenberg added.

Bailey echoed the sentiment. "We fully understand and support Steve's decision to retire from One Day International cricket. Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports.

“His record as a batter across 167 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players," he said.