Telangana Tigers is in fifth place with one win from three matches whereas Chhattisgarh Warriors is in second place with one win from two matches. Asghar Afghan of Chhattisgarh Warriors crucial role in their last win and will be looking for a similar performance against Chris Gayle and co. The match will be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors match on the FanCode and EuroSports app. CAG Officer Samiullah Beigh and Omar Alam Playing in IVPL 2024 Hopes To Inspire Cricketing Dreams in Jammu & Kashmir.

Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors Live on FanCode App

🏏 It’s primetime cricket action! Telangana Tigers go head-to-head with Chhattisgarh Warriors in Match 9 at 7 pm. Grab your snacks, and let the cricket entertainment unfold! 🍿#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sportsphotos pic.twitter.com/otEcEZ5mDf — Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 26, 2024

