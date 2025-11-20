India Women's national team cricketer and currently world cup winner Smriti Mandhana is all set to marry long-term boyfriend Palash Muchhal on November 23. Smriti has recently won the ICC Women's World Cup and with a break ahead of her next assignment, she is all set to tie knots with the music producer and filmmaker. Amid this, Jemimah Rodrigues shared a post on social media where Smriti confirmed her engagement with Palash by flaunting her engagement ring while dancing in a fun reel alongside Jemimah, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav. Fans loved the way of confirming engagement and made the video viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, Mentions Their November 23 Wedding in Congratulatory Letter (View Post).

Smriti Mandhana Flaunts Her Engagement Ring in Funny Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

