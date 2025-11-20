Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm wishes to India’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal following the news of their engagement. In a heartfelt congratulatory letter, the Prime Minister praised the couple, calling their union a beautiful coming together of two talented and accomplished individuals. PM Modi also mentioned that Smriti and Palash are set to tie the knot on November 23, a detail the couple has not officially announced yet. He wished them a life filled with love, trust and mutual support. The Prime Minister wrote that he hopes the two continue to inspire those around them as they begin a new chapter. “May Smriti and Palash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections,” PM Modi said in his message. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Walk Hand-in-Hand After India Beat SA in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Vice-Captain’s Fiance and His Sister Palak Muchhal Share Heartfelt Posts (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

(Photo Credit: X)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)