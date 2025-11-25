Defending champions India national cricket team will not only play but also co-host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 20-nation T20I World Cup will start on February 7. Team India are seeded to play in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, against arch-rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The Men in Blue will start their campaign with a match against the USA in Mumbai on February 7 (Wankhede Stadium). They will next play Namibia on February 12 in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium). The India vs Pakistan match will take place in Colombo on February 15. Their last group stage game will be against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Pakistan to Play Netherlands in Tournament Opener on February 7, Final to be Played in Ahmedabad On March 08.

Team India's Schedule For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ready to defend the title on home soil 🇮🇳 🏆 Here are #TeamIndia's group stage fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! 🗓️#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MdL6Qa9mlg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2025

