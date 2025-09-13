In a bizarre turn of events, Bangladesh middle-order batter Jaker Ali survived after the bails did not dislodge despite hitting stumps on Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's delivery during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13. The incident happened during the third ball of the 10th over. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a superb delivery which sneaked through as Jaker Ali tried to defend the ball. Surprisingly, the ball hit the stumps, but the bail didn't fall, and Jaker Ali survived. Sri Lanka Speedster Nuwan Thushara Uproots Tanzid Hasan Tamim's Off-Stump With Sensational Delivery During BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

LUCKY!

