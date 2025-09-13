Sri Lanka national cricket team speedster Nuwan Thushara bowled a sensational delivery to dismiss Bangladesh national cricket team opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13. The wicket incident happened on the last delivery of the first over. The Sri Lankan speedster bowled a fullish delivery on stumps, which came back in towards the Bangladesh opener. Tanzid Hasan played a poor shot, and the stumps went flying. The Bangladesh opener departed for a six-ball duck. BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Nuwan Thushara Uproots Tanzid Hasan Tamim's Off-Stump

𝐀𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐚 from Thushara 🔥 Watch #BANvSL LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/0F3XFbfiAm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)