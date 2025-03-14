Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to his back injury and is currently preparing for a return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ahead of that, Bumrah featured in an interview with wife Sanjana Ganesan where he gave some candid answers. In the interview he revealed that his 3 AM friend is none other than his wife Sanjan. He also revealed that he would want the superpowers of The Flash or The Hulk. Fans loved the candid interview and made it viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Initial IPL 2025 Matches For Mumbai Indians, Star Pacer Likely To Join Franchise Early April: Report.

Jasprit Bumrah Features in Adorable Interview With Wife Sanjana Ganesan

From his 3 AM friend to the superpower he would love to have, ✨ @Jaspritbumrah93 gets candid in a fun rapid-fire round!#IPLonJioStar 👉 SEASON 18 | #CSKvMI, SUN, 23rd MAR, 6:30 PM | LIVE on JioHotstar & Star Sports Network | #IPL2025 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/SlCZs90Q84 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2025

