Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma starred as India pulled off an emphatic performance to beat England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI on Tuesday, July 12. Bumrah set up the win with a six-wicket haul as he and the other bowlers starred to bowl out England for just 110 runs. Later, skipper Sharma led the way with a 76* and Shikhar Dhawan added 31* to propel India to a win and a 1-0 series lead.

