In the upcoming Test series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time after the heartbreaking loss of Team India to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Ahead of the 1st Test at Centurion, Rohit answered a few questions in a press conference. When a Journalist asked him if there is any desperation to win the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit swiftly replied that there is desperation in every players to perform and to win. He also added that he knows what the Journalist is trying to say and he will get his answer soon. Fans loved his response and it went viral on social media. ‘Captain Rohit Sharma Is READY’ India Skipper Sweats It Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, BCCI Shares Video.

Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist

