Rohit Sharma was back in the nets as he sweated it out and trained hard ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test on December 26. The Indian skipper has been out of action since the heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final more than a month ago but he looks determined and in good touch, ready to make an impact with the willow once again. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit will want to change that this time. BCCI took to social media to share a video of the Indian captain training in the nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test match against the Proteas. IND vs SA 1st Test 2023: Rain Threat in Centurion on Opening Day, Track To Help Pacers, Says Pitch Curator.

Watch Video:

