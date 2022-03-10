Indian veteran Jhulan Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Women's ODI World Cups. The pacer playing in her 5th World Cup, dismissed New Zealand's Katey Martin to achieve the feat. Goswami now has 39 wickets at the tournament.

