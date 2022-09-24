Jhulan Goswami, one of the greatest ever women's cricket players, is officially retiring from international cricket, with the completion of her spell in the India vs England 3rd ODI 2022. The legendary pacer would go down as one of the greatest ever to have graced the game and has been an inspirational figure for many across the globe. Following the end of her international cricket career, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and others took to social media to congratulate her.

Check out some tweets:

'A great servant of Indian cricket'

 

One of the Greatest Indeed!

 

She Really is an Inspiration:

 

Wasim Jaffer's Tribute:

 

Here's What Isa Guha Said:

