Jhulan Goswami, one of the greatest ever women's cricket players, is officially retiring from international cricket, with the completion of her spell in the India vs England 3rd ODI 2022. The legendary pacer would go down as one of the greatest ever to have graced the game and has been an inspirational figure for many across the globe. Following the end of her international cricket career, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and others took to social media to congratulate her.

Check out some tweets:

'A great servant of Indian cricket'

A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best. @JhulanG10 🙌🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

One of the Greatest Indeed!

One of the greatest ever to play the sport. Your love, passion and dedication for the game is an inspiration to many. Thanks for all the wonderful memories. @JhulanG10 🏏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 24, 2022

She Really is an Inspiration:

Congratulations on an extraordinary career @JhulanG10 Your contribution to the game of cricket will forever be an inspiration for the nation #JhulanGoswami #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OBcIzkpCZQ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 24, 2022

Wasim Jaffer's Tribute:

That purposeful run up That iconic jump Action you can set your watch to It'll all be missed.. But in the annals of World Cricket, the legend of Jhulan Goswami will forever stand tall! #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/xaVWdlwLkM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2022

Here's What Isa Guha Said:

One more time - all best @JhulanG10 Enjoy it. We are so thankful for you 🙏@HomeOfCricket #alegendretires pic.twitter.com/8jH2kzpQ7m — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 24, 2022

