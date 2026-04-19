Technical issues marred the digital broadcast of the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Users of the newly merged JioHotstar platform reported persistent buffering and app crashes shortly after the toss at Eden Gardens. The disruptions led to a social media backlash, with the Jio Hotstar Down trend on X. Many subscribers criticised the platform's inability to handle peak traffic during this critical mid-season encounter. Despite high expectations, tonight’s server congestion suggests significant infrastructure challenges persist. You can follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard.

User Slams JioHotstar

User Faces Issue On JioHotstar

Hey @JioHotstar why does the match not come on my firestick but works fine on my phone pic.twitter.com/mcwEQMOxZ2 — Sanjay Swamy (theswamy) (@TheSwamy) April 19, 2026

Fan Faces JioHotstar Issue During KKR vs RR

Jiohotstar is truly godawful...not working on Fire tv or on LG smart TV. What to do?? pic.twitter.com/4YUrsljDLq — V. Ramakrishnan (@Jupe17) April 19, 2026

Another User Hits Out At JioHotstar

Fan Unable To View KKR vs RR IPL Match

What happened @JioHotstar ? Why the match isn't playing? — R. (@DonEsQue) April 19, 2026

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