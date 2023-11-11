Joe Root became the first England player to score 1000 runs in ODI World Cup. The right-hander achieved this momentous feat during the England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. Root has been one of England's most dependable batters in World Cups and no wonder he has achieved his historic achievement. Earlier, Root had surpassed Graham Gooch to become England's highest run-scorer in ICC World Cups. Mohammad Rizwan Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Dawid Malan off Iftikhar Ahmed’s Bowling During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Joe Root Goes Past 1000 Runs in CWC

🚨 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Joe Root has just gone past 1000 World Cup runs for England 📈 Congratulations, @Root66 🤝#EnglandCricket | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ipXEAOVqvn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2023

