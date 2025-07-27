Joe Root sent his good wishes to the England women's football team for their showdown against Spain in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final. The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final will be played at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will witness a clash between England, the defending European champions vs Spain, the world champions. Joe Root, in a video shared by England Cricket on social media, shared his message to the England Women's National Football Team. "Just wanna wish you all the very best of luck for tonight. It's been great to watch you play throughout the tournament, winning those big moments. Go do it once more, best of luck!" he said in the video. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final Live Streaming, England vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Joe Root Sends Good Wishes to England Ahead of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final

From one England team to another… Wishing @Lionesses all the best ahead of tonight’s final 🏆 Bring it home! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bAHCUl2XLD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2025

