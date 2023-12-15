Josh Little made his 100th international appearance a truly memorable one as he scalped 6/36, which set up Ireland's victory over Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI 2023. The left-arm fast bowler ran through Zimbabwe's batting order, bowling them out for just 166 runs on the board. It was also his first five-wicket in ODI cricket. In response, Ireland chased down Zimbabwe's 167-run total in 40.1 overs with four wickets remaining. Andre Russell Hits Explosive Shot for a Six Despite Going Off-Balance During WI vs ENG 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

Josh Little Takes Five-Wicket Haul, Watch

Little spell, huge impact! Ireland's pacer bundled Zimbabwe out for 166 👏 #ZIMvsIRE pic.twitter.com/dFcE5E8Q8A — FanCode (@FanCode) December 15, 2023

