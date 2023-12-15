During the 20th over of the WI vs ENG 2nd T20I, Andre Russell hit a powerful shot outside off-stump which led to a six-over long-off. It seemed like Russell almost mistimed the shot, but with that immense power, the ball went over the boundary line for a massive six. Russell ended up on his knees after he hit the ball for a six. West Indies went on to score 176 runs at the loss of seven wickets. West Indies vs England 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Watch Telecast of WI vs ENG Cricket.

Watch Video Here

