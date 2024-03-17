After losing the opening T20I of the series, Afghanistan will be roaring to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Ireland in the 2nd T20I on March 17. The AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it starts at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the AFG vs IRE live telecast due to there being no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely enjoy the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but only with a match pass. Rashid Khan Breaks 14-Year-Old Record to Produce Best T20I Bowling Figures by An Afghanistan Captain, Achieves Feat During AFG Vs IRE 1st T20I 2024.

AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I 2024

It's a Super Sunday and Afghanistan will be in action against Ireland in the 2nd T20I this evening in Sharjah where they will look to bounce back and level the series. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/D37HRojKZh — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 17, 2024

