After winning the ODI series, Afghanistan will look to continue their good form in the three-match T20I series, the first of which starts from March 15. The AFG vs IRE match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the AFG vs IRE live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Afghanistan T20I Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns From Injury for Ireland Series.

AFG vs IRE 1st T20I

It’s match day‼️ Join us for the 1st T20I of the series against @ACBofficials. WATCH: ➖ Premier Sports (ROI) ➖ ACB YouTube channel (NI)#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/7obl6QZyms — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) March 15, 2024

