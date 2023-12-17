Ireland won the second match of the three-match ODI series after the first match ended up in a no-result contest. Zimbabwe will be taking on Ireland in the 3rd ODI of a three-match ODI series at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2023 in India. Fans in India can surely watch the live stream of Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2023 on the FanCode app. Sensational! Harry Brook Hits 24 Runs in Andre Russell's Last Over to Help England Win 3rd T20I Against West Indies, Video Goes Viral!

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

*Series finale* Join us bright and early tomorrow morning ⏰ We begin at 7.15am Irish time. Ireland Men 🆚 Zimbabwe Men#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/LIjjqYtojZ — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)