BCCI has announced India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been awarded for their stellar performance in IPL 2023 and have received their maiden international call-up in the shortest format. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been magnificent with the bat for Chennai Super Kings in the last couple of seasons have been surprisingly left out. He has been selected for the upcoming Test series against the Caribbean side but was denied a place in the shortest format. The netizens are shell-shocked at his exclusion and they have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Why Ishan Kishan over Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is hundred times better than Ishan kishan but one is a permanent player of bcci team & the other does not even get selected! Favouritism at it's Peak!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hzmPXlzdLT — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 5, 2023

Justice for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Commentary me to sab turram khan bante hai.. Jab zimmedaari aati hai to Aukaat dikha dete hai.. Itna Ghatiya selection apni pehli assignment me hi... Well done Agarkar sahab... 👏🏻👏🏻 You will be sacked soon. 💯 Justice for Ruturaj Gaikwad#RuturajGaikwad @BCCI pic.twitter.com/GXv4OHW4oV — Sir Anthoni (@imAnthoni_) July 5, 2023

Run-bank for Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad 1st Full IPL: 635 runs (45.36/136.27) IPL 2023: 590 runs (42.14/147.5) Last 25 T20 inns: 981 runs (40.8 & 145.5) Runs came on tough wickets & stood up in KOs (his game is actually suited to pitches here in US & WI for T20 WC 2024) It's India's loss, not his 👍 https://t.co/G7OR5auNyN pic.twitter.com/fMtXLIesrN — 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘²² 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Sivy_KW578) July 5, 2023

Fans won't stop raising their voices

No one will talk about the exclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad from the T20I series even after a staggering IPL season but I'm supposed to believe that Ruturaj Gaikwad has a massive PR 😂, I will voice for him being his fan I don't care whether you call me his PR whatever. pic.twitter.com/vyuujGi1IJ — Yash (@CSKYash_) July 5, 2023

Why ignore Ruturaj Gaikwad?

No experts questions Ruturaj Gaikwad gets ignored completely by team management and Selectors I don't know why they are not giving chance for him. @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/yTlLCQ3tCJ — Indian cricket management outside (@rr3815126) July 5, 2023

