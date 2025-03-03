Will KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) announce their captain on March 3? The franchise put out a cryptic post on social media which has sparked speculations amongst the fans. The defending champions, who were led to the title by Shreyas Iyer last year, are yet to announce their captain for IPL 2025. While the franchise tried to get back Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 auction, they were outbid by Punjab Kings who went on to sign the player for a massive sum of Rs 26.75 crore. There have been several speculations around the next KKR captain and fans have picked the likely candidates to be either Ajinkya Rahane or Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed for a whopping sum of 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Fans felt that the post by KKR was for announcing their captain and reacted accordingly. Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil Three-Star Jersey for IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

KKR's Cryptic Post

'Next Captain'

Rahane, the New KKR Captain?

'Ajinkya Rahane Best Candidate for Captaincy'

'Have Seen the Future'

'Rahane or Venky as Captain'

'Ajinkya Rahane the New KKR Captain'

Co-Incidence?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)