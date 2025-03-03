Will KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) announce their captain on March 3? The franchise put out a cryptic post on social media which has sparked speculations amongst the fans. The defending champions, who were led to the title by Shreyas Iyer last year, are yet to announce their captain for IPL 2025. While the franchise tried to get back Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 auction, they were outbid by Punjab Kings who went on to sign the player for a massive sum of Rs 26.75 crore. There have been several speculations around the next KKR captain and fans have picked the likely candidates to be either Ajinkya Rahane or Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed for a whopping sum of 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Fans felt that the post by KKR was for announcing their captain and reacted accordingly. Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil Three-Star Jersey for IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

KKR's Cryptic Post

⭐️⭐️⭐️🗓️ 03/03 | 3:33 PM ⌛️ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

'Next Captain'

Next Captain! KKR has had the best set of captains so far. https://t.co/T2eIBefLh6 — आदित्य जोशी | Aditya Joshi (@awriteraditya) March 3, 2025

Rahane, the New KKR Captain?

Ajinkya Rahane is the New Captain of KKR? 👀 https://t.co/cr0kozdzum pic.twitter.com/rFfoTX6gsW — Jenil Modi (@Jenil1903) March 3, 2025

'Ajinkya Rahane Best Candidate for Captaincy'

Ajinkya Rahane will be the best candidate for captaincy with all the experience he has garnered around the last few years :') https://t.co/9OlvnG98Yy — SUNNIK DON CHAKRABARTY (@sunnikbabi1) March 3, 2025

'Have Seen the Future'

I have seen the future, Venkatesh Iyer is the new KKR captain. https://t.co/TgtIJEA80x — ANSH (@Hetshaw65) March 3, 2025

'Rahane or Venky as Captain'

all this build up only to reveal rahane or venky as captain😭 https://t.co/a8BgAzCdC8 — kunalpandaspotted (@kunalthepanda) March 3, 2025

'Ajinkya Rahane the New KKR Captain'

Rahane is the new captain for KKR I request all KKR fans support him not to criticize so we can defend our title and win back to back... Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Ami KKR 💜💛 https://t.co/xlvoC8ahrq pic.twitter.com/rBmXWWhxDS — THE UMAR FAN 🔥 (@MassRtsBacup) March 3, 2025

Co-Incidence?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)