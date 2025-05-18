KL Rahul continues to break records as he becomes the fastest batter to score 8000 runs in T20s. After batting for a few matches in the middle order, Rahul got back to his favourite opening spot as some players became unavailable following the break in IPL 2025. Immediately upon return he looked at his best and piled up some crucial runs and also achieved the record during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rahul is the third batter to score 8000 runs in T20s. Lost 10 Kgs in 6 Weeks! Sarfaraz Khan’s Weight Loss Secret Revealed Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2025.

KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Batter to Complete 8000 Runs in T20s

KL’s calm but he’s also fastttt 💨 pic.twitter.com/qJuosWEZnO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 18, 2025

