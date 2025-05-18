After the IPL 2025, Team India is all set to be in action in the five-match Test series against England. India will play England in the 1st Test starting June 20. Team India squad is yet to be announced for the tour although two superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their retirement from Tests ahead of the series. Their retirement has opened a window for middle order batters to have a chance to show their potential. While the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are preparing for a shot at captaincy, Sai Sudharsan and Sarfaraz Khan are looking for a permanent spot in the playing XI. Amid this, reports suggest that Sarfaraz has underwent some heavy preparations for the England tour. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Spotted Offering Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala With Family (Watch Video).

According to reports, after not playing a single Test match in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025, Sarfaraz has focused on his fitness. He has reportedly lost ten kg in past six weeks and is looking much leaner. The Mumbai-born batter is currently on a strict diet of boiled veggies and chicken and getting rid of his bad habits emphasising on rigorous physical workout.

The same report also states that Sarfaraz is working hard on tackling deliveries bowled outside off-stump. The batter practices twice a day, and the sessions are focused on playing deliveries bowled in the fourth-stump channel. Sarfaraz Khan is doing the hard yards in the practice sessions under the guidance of his father Naushad Khan.

Since his appearance in the IPL and during his playing days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sarfaraz Khan has faced repeated criticism over his fitness. He has been in and out of the IPL due to his fitness and never got a steady go. Sarfaraz has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket scoring lots of runs which has opened the door of Team India for him. He impressed in the New Zealand tour where he scored a brilliant 150. Although India lost the series and the performance was not enough for him to seal his place in the playing XI against Australia. India A Squad For England Tour 2025: Karun Nair Makes Comeback, Yashasvi Jaiswal Picked; Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan To Be Available From Second Match.

Sarfaraz also suffered an injury on his ribs during one of the training sessions in Australia, and as a result, he missed the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches against Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Haryana and Vidarbha. After regaining fitness, he has focused on his preparations so that he can make a strong comeback in the Test series against England for Team India and this time make his spot permanent in the playing XI.

