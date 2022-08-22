Kuldeep Yadav bowled seven legitimate balls in one over in the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22. The chinaman bowler, who bowled the 32nd over, delivered seven balls, none of which included a wide or a no-ball and the umpires failed to notice it, probably due to a missed counting. Despite that, he conceded just three runs and hence, much damage was not done.

Kuldeep Yadav Bowls 7-Ball Over:

Now they've got the count wrong and Kuldeep bowls a 7 ball over. Wonder what would have happened if that ball resulted in a wicket? @FantasycricPro @Fancricket12 @CricCrazyNIKS pic.twitter.com/yE9powTN6W — Pranav Nair (@PranavN_11) August 22, 2022

