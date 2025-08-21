The Kuwait national cricket team and Qatar national cricket team are locking horns in the ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 match. The Kuwait vs Qatar ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A match is scheduled to be hosted at the National Cricket Centre in Grainville, Jersey, on Thursday, August 21. The Kuwait vs Qatar ICC CWC Challenge League A match is organized to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Kuwait vs Qatar ODI match will have no live telecast viewing options in India. However, fans in India can watch the Kuwait vs Qatar ICC CWC Challenge League A match on the FanCode app and website, but will require a match pass worth 19 INR or a tour pass. Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over After QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 Ends in Tie; Qatar Clinch Five-Match Series 3-2.

KUW vs QAT and Other Kuwait Match Details

