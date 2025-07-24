The Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team defeated the Qatar National Cricket Team via Super Over after the scores were tied in the QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 on July 23. You can take a look at the Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Batting first, the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team were bowled out for just 123 runs in 19.3 overs. For the Qatar National Cricket Team, Mohammed Irshad (3/25) and Daniel Archer Maria Louis (3/26) scalped three wickets each. For Saudi Arabia, opener Faisal Khan was the best batter with 39 runs. In response, the Qatar National Cricket Team were restricted to 123/9 in 20 overs by Saudi Arabia. Muhammad Tanveer (54) scored a half-century, but it was not enough, with Ishtiad Ahmad (3/25), Zahoor Ahmad (2/16) and Usman Najeeb (2/20) being the bowlers to star for Saudi Arabia. In the Super Over, Qatar scored 14 with captain Mirza Mohammad Baig hitting 12* (4). Saudi Arabia chased down the target with Faisal Khan 9* (4) and Abdul Manan Ali 7* (2) shining with the bat. Saudi Arabia won the match, but Qatar bagged the series 3-2. What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Decider.

Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over

منتخبنا الوطني ينتصر على المنتخب القطري 👏🏏 ١٠٠٠ مبروك!🇸🇦#SACF | #SaudiCricket pic.twitter.com/O50WihCYzm — الاتحاد السعودي للكريكيت | Saudi Cricket (@cricketsaudi) July 23, 2025

